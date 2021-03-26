WWE has announced a new TV partnership in Ireland.

WWE and Virgin Media Television have teamed up to broadcast RAW and SmackDown highlights on free-to-air TV for the first-time-ever in Ireland.

Virgin Media Two will air a one-hour version of RAW on Sundays at 10:30am, beginning on March 27. They will also air a one-hour version of SmackDown on Saturdays at 10:30am.

“We are excited to bring our flagship programming to free-to-air television for the first time in Ireland with Virgin Media Television,” said WWE’s Vice President & General Manager of Europe and Sub Saharan Africa, Andy Warkman, in a press release. “This new partnership is a momentous step for the WWE brand and is terrific news for our passionate fanbase in Ireland.”

As a part of the agreement, premium WWE documentaries will also be available for viewing on WMTV, including the WWE 24 specials on Becky Lynch and WWE NXT Champion Finn Balor, giving fans a closer look at WWE’s Irish-born Superstars.

“We are absolutely delighted to be bringing WWE to Irish free to air viewers each Saturday and Sunday on Virgin Media Two. WWE is such an iconic brand in Ireland and the fact that Irish Superstars such as Becky Lynch, Finn Bálor and Sheamus have featured so prominently in Raw and Smackdown over the last few years just adds to the excitement,” said Virgin Media’s Head of News and Sport, Mick McCaffrey.

Stay tuned for more.