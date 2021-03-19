Below is the latest WWE NXT Injury Report video with Matt Camp, featuring updates on NXT Superstars from this week’s episode.

The following injuries were announced coming out of this week’s NXT episode on the USA Network, which are usually part of the storylines, at least for the most part:

* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar suffered a tongue laceration from the headbutt delivered by NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin. Escobar is expected to be fully cleared to compete by next week

* It’s believed that NXT Tag Team Champion Danny Burch suffered a separated shoulder when he and partner Oney Lorcan took the double suplex from Karrion Kross in the main event. Burch is set to go in for further evaluation but if tests show that he did suffer a separated shoulder, he will be out of action for a while

* NXT Champion Finn Balor suffered various injuries in the main event attack from Kross. Balor is medically cleared as tolerated, but WWE doctors have confirmed that he will be 100% for the title defense against Kross at “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” during WrestleMania 37 Week

Stay tuned for updates on this week’s NXT Injury Report.