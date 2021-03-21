WWE announced the main event of NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver (Night 2) will be NXT Champion Finn Balor vs. Karrion Kross. The undefeated Kross was forced to relinquish the title back in August due to injury, and has been on the hunt ever since to regain his championship.
Night 1 (April 7) airs on the USA Network and Night 2 (April 8) streams exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. (WWE Network everywhere else).
Below is the updated card:
NXT Championship (Night 2)
Finn Balor (c) vs. Karrion Kross
NXT Women’s Championship (Night 1)
Io Shirai (c) vs. Raquel Gonzalez
NXT Cruiserweight Unification Match
Jordan Devlin vs. Santos Escobar
