WWE announced the main event of NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver (Night 2) will be NXT Champion Finn Balor vs. Karrion Kross. The undefeated Kross was forced to relinquish the title back in August due to injury, and has been on the hunt ever since to regain his championship.

Night 1 (April 7) airs on the USA Network and Night 2 (April 8) streams exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. (WWE Network everywhere else).

Below is the updated card:

NXT Championship (Night 2)

Finn Balor (c) vs. Karrion Kross

NXT Women’s Championship (Night 1)

Io Shirai (c) vs. Raquel Gonzalez

NXT Cruiserweight Unification Match

Jordan Devlin vs. Santos Escobar