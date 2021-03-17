WWE has announced that WrestleMania 37 tickets will finally go on sale this Friday, March 19 at 10am ET via Ticketmaster.

Tickets were originally scheduled to go on sale this past Tuesday, but WWE issued a statement saying the on-sale date would be pushed back as they were still working on finalizing plans for the big two-day event.

WWE also announced today that the WrestleMania 37 pre-sale will begin tomorrow, March 18 at 10am ET. Fans can register for the pre-sale by visiting wrestlemania.com/presale.

Ticketmaster previously confirmed that WrestleMania 37 will use socially-distanced pod seating at Raymond James Stadium. The following COVID-19 safety message was added to the WrestleMania 37 tickets page earlier this week:

“These events use seating in pods of 1 to 6 people per pod. Pods must be purchased in their entirety and may not be divided. Tickets in a pod may not be sold or transferred to anyone other than family/trusted acquaintances who have chosen to attend the event together, unless all such tickets (i.e., the full pod) are being sold or transferred to one party. Unless otherwise exempted by law, guests must wear a face covering – local venue rules apply.”

Ticketmaster also announced that all ticket buyers will have the chance to also purchase a commemorative WrestleMania 37 chair and a commemorative limited edition WrestleMania 37 magnet during the ticket purchasing process.

WrestleMania 37 will be limited to an overall ticket limit of 8 tickets. Night 1 and Night 2 will each have the 8 ticket limit. A door time of 4:30pm local time has been announced by Ticketmaster, while the start time of 6:30pm was listed.

As we’ve noted, the WrestleMania 37 combo and single tickets will range from $35 – $2,500, which is the same prices as last year.

WrestleMania 37 takes place on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11, from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. For those who missed it, you can see the seating chart from Ticketmaster below but keep in mind this does not reflect what seats will be available for the show. Wrestling Inc. has inquired about which parts of the stadium will be available for seating and have yet to hear back.