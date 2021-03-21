Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Fastlane Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Our live coverage starts at 6pm ET with the Kickoff pre-show.
Here is what’s in store for tonight:
WWE Universal Title Match
Daniel Bryan vs. Roman Reigns (c)
Special Enforcer: WWE Hall of Famer Edge
WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match
Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c)
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
Apollo Crews vs. Big E (c)
WWE United States Title Match
Mustafa Ali vs. Riddle (c)
No Holds Barred Match
Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre
Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon
May have been pulled from the card.
Alexa Bliss vs. Randy Orton
Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura