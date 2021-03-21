Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Fastlane Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Our live coverage starts at 6pm ET with the Kickoff pre-show.

Here is what’s in store for tonight:

WWE Universal Title Match

Daniel Bryan vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Special Enforcer: WWE Hall of Famer Edge

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Apollo Crews vs. Big E (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Mustafa Ali vs. Riddle (c)

No Holds Barred Match

Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon

May have been pulled from the card.

Alexa Bliss vs. Randy Orton

Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura