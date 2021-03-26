WWE has filed for a new trademark on the WCW name.

Records from the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) show that WWE filed to trademark “WCW” on March 22.

The trademark filing is for general merchandise use. The following use description was included with the USPTO filing:

“IC 028. US 022 023 038 050. G & S: Toys, namely, action figures, accessories therefor; dolls; cases for action figures; toy wrestling rings; toy vehicles; board games; hand-held units for playing electronic game other than those adopted for use with an electronic display screen or monitor; tabletop action skill games; playing cards; puzzles; stuffed toys; plush toys; toy belts; knee and elbow pads for athletic use; toy foam hands; costume masks; costume masks; novelty face masks; Christmas tree decorations”

WWE has owned several WCW-related trademarks over the years, since purchasing the company in March 2001. Today marks the 20th anniversary of the March 26, 2001 edition of WCW Monday Nitro, where it was revealed that WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon had purchased the company. That was the final Nitro show.

