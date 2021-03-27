WWE filed to trademark “Gauntlet Eliminator” on March 24 with the USPTO.

The trademark filing is for entertainment services. Below is the description:

IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fans; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.

As noted, a Gauntlet Eliminator match will be happening during the first night of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. A Battle Royal to determine the participants is happening on NXT on March 31.

NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver is on April 7 and April 8.