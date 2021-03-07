WWE has filed to trademark Jessamyn Duke’s name with The United States Patent and Trademark Office, according to Heel By Nature.

WWE had filed her name before, but it was abandoned in December 2020 due to no consent being on the record.

Jessamyn Duke signed with WWE in May 2018. She last competed in a RAW Underground Match in August 2020. Before that, she wrestled on NXT.

Below is the trademark description: