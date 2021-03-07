WWE has filed to trademark Jessamyn Duke’s name with The United States Patent and Trademark Office, according to Heel By Nature.
WWE had filed her name before, but it was abandoned in December 2020 due to no consent being on the record.
Jessamyn Duke signed with WWE in May 2018. She last competed in a RAW Underground Match in August 2020. Before that, she wrestled on NXT.
Below is the trademark description:
International Class 041: Entertainment services,, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment