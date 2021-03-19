WWE filed to trademark “Jessi Kamea” on March 15, 2021.

Jessi Kamea made her NXT debut at a live event in October 2017. She participated in the 2018 Mae Young Classic and was also part of the 2019 Worlds Collide event.

WWE filed to trademark her name for general entertainment and pro-wrestling use.

Below is the full trademark description:

G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment

Kamea’s latest NXT match was last month, where she teamed with Aliyah to face Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter.