WWE has announced that the Hall of Fame induction ceremony will return this year during WrestleMania 37 Week.

The ceremony will stream live on Tuesday, April 6 on the WWE Network/Peacock in the United States, and on the WWE Network for fans around the world. For the first time ever two classes will be inducted – the 2020 class and the 2021 class.

The 2020 class was never inducted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Names being inducted in that class are Batista, The Bella Twins, JBL, The British Bulldog, Jushin “Thunder” Liger and the nWo (Hulk Hogan, Sean Waltman, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash).

The first name announced for the 2021 class is former WWE Women’s Champion Molly Holly. WWE producer Shane Helms appeared on The Bump this morning to announce her induction.

Below is WWE’s full announcement on Holly’s induction, along with a clip from The Bump:

BREAKING NEWS: The first inductee in the @WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021 will be #MollyHolly! In a beautiful, emotional moment on #WWETheBump, @ShaneHelmsCom delivered the #WWEHOF announcement to the former WWE Women's Champion. pic.twitter.com/5yGzz7BBG4 — WWE (@WWE) March 10, 2021