– Below is WWE’s latest Top 10 featuring “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s top moments on the mic. The group includes him trash talking Mike Tyson, the “Austin 3:16” promo, and others.
– Below is a WWE Fastlane livestream (starts at 11 am ET) with matches from the PPV featuring Charlotte, Randy Orton, Sasha Banks, Roman Reigns, and more. Tonight’s PPV starts with the Kickoff at 6 pm ET and the main card at 7 pm ET. You can check out the latest card here.
Relive the very best #WWEFastlane encounters featuring @RandyOrton, @SashaBanksWWE, @WWERomanReigns and more! https://t.co/BUaCBTjAee
— WWE (@WWE) March 21, 2021
– WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash showed a video of himself getting his first COVID-19 vaccine shot.
“Round one in my delt,” Nash wrote. “Had to drive 145 miles round trip, but I figured what the hell, I’m worth it.”
Round one in my delt. Had to drive 140 miles round trip but I figured what the hell I'm worth it pic.twitter.com/9GtQ8BP6XR
— Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) March 21, 2021