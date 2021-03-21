– Below is WWE’s latest Top 10 featuring “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s top moments on the mic. The group includes him trash talking Mike Tyson, the “Austin 3:16” promo, and others.

– Below is a WWE Fastlane livestream (starts at 11 am ET) with matches from the PPV featuring Charlotte, Randy Orton, Sasha Banks, Roman Reigns, and more. Tonight’s PPV starts with the Kickoff at 6 pm ET and the main card at 7 pm ET. You can check out the latest card here.

– WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash showed a video of himself getting his first COVID-19 vaccine shot.

“Round one in my delt,” Nash wrote. “Had to drive 145 miles round trip, but I figured what the hell, I’m worth it.”