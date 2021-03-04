WWE has released a statement on legendary pro wrestling promoter Jim Crockett Jr. passing away at the age of 76. As noted, Crockett Jr. passed away Wednesday just days after he went into hospice care with kidney and liver issues.

Through the statement, WWE credited Crockett Jr. for championing the careers of WWE Hall of Famers such as Ric Flair, Ricky Steamboat and The Road Warriors, and for helping Jim Crockett Promotions [JCP] grow its footprint to territories across the United States.

WWE is saddened to learn that Jim Crockett Jr. passed away at the age of 76. An influential promoter who helped champion the careers of WWE Hall of Famers such as Ric Flair, Ricky Steamboat and The Road Warriors, Crockett Jr. stewarded the family’s Crockett Promotions from 1977 to 1989. As part of the promotion’s affiliation, Crockett Jr. was later named President of the National Wrestling Alliance in 1980. During his tenure, Crockett Jr. helped expand the promotion’s footprint and held the inaugural Jim Crockett Sr. Memorial Cup at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans. Under Crockett Jr.’s leadership, the NWA would eventually be sold and renamed as World Championship Wrestling. WWE extends its condolences to Crockett Jr.’s family and friends.

Crockett Jr. was part owner and operator of JCP from 1977 until 1989. The company, which ran affiliated with the NWA, was started by his father, and was sold in 1988 to Ted Turner, who re-named it WCW. Crockett Jr. was a three-term NWA President, last serving in the role in 1991.

AEW and Impact Wrestling also issued statements via Twitter.

