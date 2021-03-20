The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Lucha House Party’s Lince Dorado (with Gran Metalik) makes his entrance as Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick check in on commentary. Akira Tozawa makes his entrance.

Akira Tozawa vs. Lince Dorado

They lock up. Tozawa locks in a waist-lock on Dorado. Tozawa switches to a headlock before then switching to a wrist-lock on Dorado. Dorado takes Tozawa to the mat with a modified arm-drag. Tozawa eventually hits a Diving Back Elbow on Dorado from off the top turnbuckle. Tozawa pins Dorado for a two count. Tozawa sets Dorado on the top turnbuckle. Tozawa goes for a Superplex, Dorado fights out of it and sends Tozawa to the mat. Tozawa hits a Shooting Star Press from off the top turnbuckle on Dorado. Tozawa pins Dorado for the three count.

Winner: Lince Dorado

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring the contract signing with Daniel Bryan and Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring The New Day’s Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston defeating Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Business to win the RAW Tag Team Championship.

Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza make their entrances.

Humberto Carrillo vs. Angel Garza

They lock up. Garza takes Carrillo to the mat with a headlock takeover. Carrillo eventually hits a spine-buster on Garza. Carrillo hits a Standing Moonsault on Garza. Carrillo pins Garza for a two count. Carrillo goes for a Scoop Slam, Garza gets out of it. Carrillo clotheslines Garza. Garza connects with a forearm strike to the face of Carrillo. Garza hits the Wing-Clipper on Carrillo. Garza pins Carrillo for the win.

Winner: Angel Garza

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring WWE Champion Lashley defeating Sheamus.