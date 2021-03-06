The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Mansoor makes his entrance as Samoa Joe and Tom Phillips check in on commentary. Drew Gulak makes his entrance. This will be a rematch from last week.

Mansoor vs. Drew Gulak

They lock up. Gulak takes Mansoor to the mat with a headlock takeover. Mansoor eventually drops Gulak on the mat with a Modified Slam. Mansoor rolls Gulak up for a two count. Mansoor hits a Spinebuster on Gulak. Mansoor pins Gulak for another two count. Gulak rolls Mansoor up for a two count. Mansoor locks in a sleeper on Gulak. Gulak rolls backward for a two count on Mansoor. Gulak dumps Mansoor over the top rope to the ring apron. Mansoor strikes Gulak in the face. Mansoor comes over the top rope with a neck-breaker into the ring on Gulak. Mansoor pins Gulak for the win.

Winner: Mansoor

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring Royal Rumble Winner Bianca Belair choosing SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks as her WrestleMania opponent.

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring Jey Uso and Daniel Bryan wrestling to a double count out.

A recap from Talking Smack is shown featuring a verbal confrontation between Daniel Bryan and Paul Heyman.

Ricochet and Akira Tozawa make their entrances.

Ricochet vs. Akira Tozawa

They lock up. Ricochet locks in a wrist-lock on Tozawa. Tozawa hits an arm-drag on Ricochet. Ricochet eventually elbows Tozawa in the face. Ricochet connects with a kick to Tozawa. Ricochet hits a German Suplex on Tozawa. Ricochet pins Tozawa for a two count. Tozawa rolls Ricochet up for a two count. Tozawa hits a spin-kick on Ricochet. Ricochet clotheslines Tozawa. Ricochet hits his Recoil finisher on Tozawa. Ricochet pins Tozawa for the three count.

Winner: Ricochet

A recap from RAW to close the show featuring Bobby Lashley defeating The Miz in a LumberJack Match win the WWE Championship.