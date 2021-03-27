The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Akira Tozawa makes his entrance as Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick check in on commentary. Drew Gulak makes his entrance.

Akira Tozawa vs. Drew Gulak

Tozawa shouts “ninja power” at Gulak Gulak kicks Tozawa in the midsection. Gulak locks in a wrist-lock on Tozawa. Tozawa reverses it into a headlock on Gulak. Gulak sends Tozawa to the ropes. Tozawa hits a head-scissors on Gulak. Tozawa hits a Shining Wizard on Gulak. Tozawa ascends the turnbuckles. Tozawa connects with a Diving Back Elbow on Gulak from off the top rope. Tozawa pins Gulak for a two count. Tozawa hits a spin-kick on Gulak. Tozawa goes for another spin-kick, Gulak ducks it. Tozawa locks in a head-scissors shoulder submission on Gulak. Gulak gets out of it. Gulak blocks a kick by Tozawa. Gulak hits a Cyclone Crash (neck-breaker) on Tozawa. Gulak pins Tozawa for the win.

Winner: Drew Gulak

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Asuka retaining the RAW Women’s Championship against Peyton Royce.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Rhea Ripley confronting RAW Women’s Champion Asuka.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Drew McIntyre defeating Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Bad Bunny attacking The Mix with a guitar.

Gran Metalik (with Lince Dorado) makes his entrance. Angel Garza makes his entrance. It is noted on commentary that this is the first time Metalik and Garza have faced off in singles action.

Gran Metalik vs. Angel Garza

They lock up. Garza locks in a wrist-lock on Metalik. Metalik takes Garza to the mat with a single leg takedown. Garza eventually hits a Back Suplex on Metalik. Garza pins Metalik for a two count. Garza gets Metalik and sling shots Metalik off the top rope, Metalik flips out of it. Metalik ducks a back elbow attempt by Garza. Metalik hits a springboard back elbow on Garza. Metalik pins Garza for a two count. Metalik goes for a Moonsault from off the top rope. Garza rolls out of the way, Metalik lands on his feet. Garza clotheslines Metalik. Metalik rolls Garza up for a two count. Garza strikes Metalik. Garza hits the Wing-Clipper on Metalik. Garza pins Metalik for the three count.

Winner: Angel Garza

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring an in-ring segment with Randy Orton, Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt.