Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

– The WWE Fastlane go-home edition of WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with Tom Phillips welcoming us to the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. He’s joined at ringside by Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton. The virtual crowd cheers as Tom confirms Drew McIntyre vs. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley for WrestleMania 37.

– We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Champion Bobby Lashley with MVP.

MVP has announcement on how The All Mighty Era is officially here. They brag on the recent WWE Title win. Lashley brags on beating Drew McIntyre up at Elimination Chamber and says he will do the same thing in the main event of WrestleMania 37, and then beat up everyone RAW because this is his era. The music interrupts and out comes The Miz and John Morrison. Miz mentions facing McIntyre tonight, and goes on about how his rivalry with Lashley will be one of the greatest. Miz tries to make excuses for his title loss to Lashley, trying to talk himself into a rematch. The music interrupts and out comes McIntyre.

McIntyre gets pyro and walks right past The Miz and Morrison, entering the ring to face off with Lashley. Drew says this is his first chance to formally congratulate Lashley. He goes on about how their journeys have been similar. He mentions beating Brock Lesnar in the WrestleMania 36 main event last year to win the WWE Title, and brings up how Lashley screwed him to get there. MVP interrupts and says Drew has to worry about his buddy Sheamus before he gets to Lashley. They have words. Lashley tells McIntyre to worry about Sheamus before worrying about him. Miz and Morrison are on the apron now. Miz says Drew also has to worry about him. Drew gives Miz two options – he’s going to turn his back and finish his conversation with Lashley, and Miz can attack him, or he can turn and walk away. Drew goes on about beating Miz and making an example of him tonight, then going on to Fastlane to take care of Sheamus, and then taking the WWE Title from Lashley at WrestleMania 37. Drew says this will be a heavyweight clash like no other as they’re going to beat the hell out of each other. Drew says he’s going to end The All Mighty Era.

Drew calls Bobby a big bald b---h. MVP holds Lashley back. Miz addresses Drew, distracting him. This allows Lashley to attack Drew and beat him down as Miz and Morrison watch from the corner. Lashley leaves Drew laying in the ring as he backs up the ramp with MVP. Miz and Morrison then attack Drew while he’s down. Sheamus suddenly attacks Lashley from behind, beating him down on the stage and pounding on him. Officials rush down and break it up, sending Sheamus to the back. MVP holds Lashley back on the ramp, trying to calm him down. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what just happened with Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, The Miz and John Morrison, and Sheamus. Sheamus is backstage with Sarah Schreiber now. She asks why he attacked the WWE Champion. Sheamus says he wants to beat Drew this Sunday at Fastlane and he wants him at 100%, not 90%, because he’s sick and tired of his excuses. Sheamus says Lashley is messing in his business, where he doesn’t belong. Sheamus wants a match with Lashley tonight because after he wants to show Lashley what he won’t be able to do at WrestleMania. He goes on about being the one to beat Lashley.

The Miz vs. Drew McIntyre

We go back to the ring and the referee is checking on Drew McIntyre, who is clutching his jaw. The announcers hype tonight’s show. The Miz waits in the opposite corner, ready to fight. The bell hits and Miz charges, unloading on Drew in the corner as the referee warns him and backs him off.

Drew rams Miz into the opposite corner, nailing a big chop. Drew beats Miz down in another corner as John Morrison looks on from ringside. Drew with a big chop in the corner, then a big throw across the ring. Drew runs into an elbow in the corner. Miz keeps fighting with strikes. Drew takes a kick and stares back, scaring Miz. Miz charges but Drew drops him with a Glasgow Kiss headbutt for a pop.

Drew takes Miz back to the corner and works him over with right hands, then a big clothesline. Drew stops Miz from crawling out of the ring, using the bottom rope on him as the referee warns him. Miz retreats to the floor and crawls away but Drew stops him, then launches him into the barrier. Drew with a big chop against the barrier. Drew brings Miz back into the ring but Morrison grabs his boot. Drew swings for Morrison but Morrison taunts him from ringside.

Drew turns back around and Morrison throws his sunglasses at Drew’s back. Drew stomps on them. Miz comes from behind, taking advantage of the distraction. Miz unloads on Drew as fans boo. Miz with shoulder thrusts in the corner now. Drew comes out of the corner with a big clothesline for a pop. Drew tosses Miz into the corner and leaps in with a big elbow. Drew with the reverse Alabama Slam for another pop. Drew readies in the corner now as fans cheer him on. He goes for the Claymore Kick but Morrison pulls Miz out of the ring to safety. Fans boo. The referee yells at Morrison and ejects him from ringside, sending him to the back. Morrison and Miz both throw a fit as Drew smiles and waves goodbye. We go back to commercial.