* Rhea Ripley makes her official RAW debut

* Jeff Hardy vs. The Miz

* RAW Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston vs. AJ Styles

* RAW Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Peyton Royce in a non-title match

* WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus in a non-title match

* Randy Orton tries to summon The Fiend

* Fallout from Fastlane, more build for WrestleMania 37