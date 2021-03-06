WWE may be bringing The ThunderDome setup to the Yuengling Center on the University of South Florida campus in Tampa, Florida.

As noted earlier, WWE has to move the ThunderDome setup from Tropicana Field in Tampa some time in early April, before WrestleMania 37, and new information indicates that they are planning on keeping their tapings in the Tampa market. You can click here for that full report.

In an update, F4Wonline.com reports that WWE officials have been having talks with the Yuengling Center at the University of South Florida in Tampa. There is no confirmation that the two sides are discussing a potential residency for The ThunderDome, but the timing is interesting.

The Yuengling Center was once known as the University of South Florida Sun Dome. The venue has a capacity of 10,411 when there are no COVID-19 protocols in place. The University of South Florida currently has three teams that call the Yuengling Center home – the South Florida Bulls men’s basketball team, the South Florida Bulls women’s basketball team, and the South Florida Bulls women’s volleyball team. The teams are not currently playing due to the pandemic, so games would not be a problem for WWE.

WWE ran the Yuengling Center many years ago before there were bigger options in the area. The 1995 Royal Rumble pay-per-view was held in the arena, along with Saturday Night’s Main Event in December 1985 and SNME in December 1988.

WWE would have a short move from Tropicana Field to the Yuengling Center as the drive is around 30 minutes.

Stay tuned for more on WWE moving The ThunderDome to its new temporary home.