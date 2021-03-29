As previously reported, Peacock is currently reviewing over 17,000 hours of WWE content to ensure that it aligns with NBCUniversal’s standards and practices.

Peacock has already edited several controversial segments from past WWE events such as Vince McMahon using a racial slur during a backstage segment with John Cena, Booker T, and Sharmell at the 2005 Survivor Series.

In a recent New York Times article, NBCUniversal and WWE gave the below statements about the edited content.

NBCUniversal: “Like with other shows on the Peacock platform, (we are) reviewing WWE content to ensure it aligns with Peacock’s standards and practices.” WWE: “Peacock and WWE are reviewing all past content to ensure it fits our 2021 standards.”

The WWE Network – Peacock five-year deal is reportedly worth more than $1 billion.