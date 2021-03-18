The WWE Network is officially launching on Peacock today for subscribers in the United States.

The WWE – Peacock roll-out begins today and all content from the WWE library will be available for viewing on Peacock by mid-August. The standalone WWE Network app for subscribers in the United States will no longer be used after Sunday, April 4.

You can visit the WWE Network FAQ page on Peacock for questions and updates.

Peacock issued the following announcement today with new episodes & series airing this week: