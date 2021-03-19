WWE has been nominated for a total of 7 honors in the 13th annual Shorty Awards.

WWE and Shorty announced today that the company is up for Shorty Audience Honors, which is a “special honor determined by public votes.” Fans have until March 31 to cast their votes for the various categories.

WWE was nominated for 5 social media awards – Facebook Presence, Twitter Presence, YouTube Presence, Snapchat Presence, TikTok Presence.

Finally, The Undertaker’s “Last Ride” docuseries has been nominated for the Long Form Video award, while WWE Social Media has been nominated in the Sports category.

The Shorty Awards honor the best of social media and digital. WWE usually picks up several awards each year.

The winners in the 13th annual Shorty Awards will be announced in late April during a digital ceremony that will air across social media. You can click here for the full list of finalists with links to vote.