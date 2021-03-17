Trent Seven vs. WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin is now official for tomorrow’s NXT UK episode on the WWE Network.

Recent NXT UK episodes have featured a storyline where Seven has tried to drop weight to 205 pounds in order to challenge Devlin. Devlin mocked Seven but agreed to give him a title shot if he got his weight down.

Seven appeared on WWE’s The Bump this morning for a weigh-in, and weighed in at 204.25 pounds. The Seven vs. Devlin title match will now air on tomorrow’s taped NXT UK show on the WWE Network.

Devlin is likely retaining against Seven as he has returned to the United States and will be appearing on tonight’s main NXT show on the USA Network, to confront NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar. It’s believed that champion vs. champion to unify the titles will take place at the two-night “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event during WrestleMania 37 Week, unless they decide to keep one of the titles as the NXT UK Cruiserweight Title.

As noted, this week’s NXT UK episode will have a special start time of 4pm ET due to Daylight Savings. The show will also feature a statement from NXT UK Champion WALTER, a segment where Ilja Dragunov will address his recent actions, and more.

Stay tuned for more on Devlin and the NXT Cruiserweight Title. Below are a few related tweets from today: