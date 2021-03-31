Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what’s in store for tonight:

* Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae return to tag team action

* Raquel Gonzalez vs. Zoey Stark

* Roderick Strong vs. Cameron Grimes

* Tian Sha vs. Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro

* Prime Target preview for Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly at “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night Two

* The go-home build for “Takeover: Stand and Deliver”

* 12-Man Battle Royal main event to determine Gauntlet Eliminator participants for Takeover Night 1, with Austin Theory, Dexter Lumis, Jake Atlas, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Leon Ruff, Tyler Rust, Kushida, Bronson Reed, Roderick Strong, Cameron Grimes, LA Knight, Pete Dunne. Winner from Takeover Night 1 will challenge NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano on Night 2