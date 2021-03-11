Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with Vic Joseph welcoming us. We see shots of NXT Champion Finn Balor, Adam Cole, NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai and Toni Storm walking backstage. Vic hypes the show as the Capitol Wrestling Center crowd cheers.

– We go right to NXT General Manager William Regal in the ring. He says WrestleMania is always a special time in WWE. Regal leads us to a video package for the first-ever two-night NXT Takeover special. NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” will take place on Wednesday, April 7 and Thursday, April 8.

We come back to Regal, who has called the NXT women’s division to stand on the ramp. He praises the division and calls Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez to the ring as the first-ever Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winners. Regal talks about the injustice of last week’s match that saw WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler retain over Kai and Gonzalez. Regal says he’s sick and tired of waiting on others to make decisions for him, so the NXT team has made one for him. He then declares that since they won the tournament, Kai and Gonzalez are the new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions. The titles are revealed on a table in the ring. Fans chant “NXT!” as Kai and Gonzalez grab their titles and celebrate. The women’s division claps from the ramp.

Gonzalez and Kai laugh at the others on the ramp, and brag about dominating the division. They say they are going to be champions for a long time. Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart come to the ring to congratulate them. They say if we’re going to have champions, we need challengers. They talk about their own success in the Dusty Classic and how it came down to the finals. Moon and Blackheart want a title shot tonight. The two teams trade looks and Regal makes it official. Fans chant “NXT!” as the two teams stare each other down.

– Vic is joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. They hype tonight’s show.

NXT Women’s Title Match: Toni Storm vs. Io Shirai

We go right to the ring for tonight’s opener and out comes NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai as fans cheer her on. She hits the ring and we go to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Toni Storm. We get formal ring introductions from Alicia Taylor. Back and forth to start the match. Shirai ends up on the floor but she meets Storm at the ropes with a big forearm as she charges. They go at it back in the ring now. Shirai ducks a kick and rolls Storm for a 2 count. Shirai with a dropkick while Storm is down.

Shirai keeps control and applies the standing abdominal stretch in the middle of the ring now. Shirai beats Storm back down, focusing on her lower back. Shirai chops away into the corner now. Storm whips Shirai in the corner but gets sent to the apron when she charges.

Shirai knocks Storm off the apron to the floor. Shirai goes to the apron for a springboard moonsault but Storm yanks her leg, pulling her to the floor. Storm launches Shirai into the steel ring steps as we go to a commercial break with Storm on the ground clutching her shoulder while fans boo Storm.