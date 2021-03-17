Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with a video package of highlights from last week. We’re live from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. Fans cheer from the crowd. Vic is joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

– We go right to the ring and NXT Champion Finn Balor is wrapping up his entrance. He says it’s St. Patrick’s Day 2021 and he’s still the champion. He names some of his recent victims and says there’s only one left – Karrion Kross. Balor has been waiting for this one and at NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” his time is up. The music interrupts and out comes Kross with Scarlett.