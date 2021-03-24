Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what’s in store for tonight:

* NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai and Zoey Stark vs. Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart defend against The Robert Stone Brand’s Aliyah and Mercedes Martinez (replacing the injured Jessi Kamea)

* William Regal reveals consequences for Kyle O’Reilly and Adam Cole

* William Regal announces update on the status of the vacant NXT Tag Team Titles

* Karrion Kross vs. Oney Lorcan

* LA Knight vs. Bronson Reed

* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin vs. Kushida in a non-title match

* NXT UK Champion WALTER vs. Drake Maverick in a non-title match