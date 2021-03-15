While not official as of this writing, it looks like the so-called Wednesday Night War between WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite will be coming to an end next month.

We noted earlier this month how there were reports of NXT moving to Tuesday nights on the USA Network. In an update, PWInsider has confirmed with WWE sources that the first NXT episode coming out of WrestleMania 37 Weekend is scheduled to air on Tuesday, April 13 on the USA Network.

It was noted that the internal production calendar for WrestleMania 37 Week currently has a taping scheduled for Tuesday, April 13.

NXT moving to Tuesday nights would put the show head-to-head against Impact Wrestling on AXS. NXT will likely remain in the 8pm time slot, the same time that Impact hits the air.

NXT has a two-night “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event scheduled for WrestleMania 37 Week. Night 1 will air on Wednesday, April 7, and that looks to be the final NXT broadcast for Wednesday nights. Night 2 will air on Thursday, April 8, via Peacock and the WWE Network.

There’s no word on when WWE plans to announce the move to Tuesday nights, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated.