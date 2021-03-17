Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will feature more build for the upcoming two-night “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event during WrestleMania 37 Week.

WWE is teasing more in the new feud between Karrion Kross and NXT Champion Finn Balor for tonight’s episode.

It was previously announced that Leon Ruff vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott would be happening tonight, plus tag team action with Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa vs. Imperium’s Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner, but the WWE website indicates that those matches may have been pulled, possibly due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak.

As of this writing the following matches are being advertised for tonight:

* Karrion Kross sets his sights on NXT Champion Finn Balor

* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin returns to the United States to confront NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar

* Austin Theory vs. Dexter Lumis

* LA Knight makes his NXT in-ring debut

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT episode and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.