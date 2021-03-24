Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will feature more build for the upcoming two-night “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event during WrestleMania 37 Week.

WWE has announced a loaded line-up for tonight’s show. There will also be announcements from NXT General Manager William Regal on the vacated NXT Tag Team Titles and on consequences for Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly.

WWE has announced the following for tonight’s show:

* NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai and Zoey Stark vs. Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart defend against The Robert Stone Brand’s Aliyah and Jessi Kamea

* William Regal reveals consequences for Kyle O’Reilly and Adam Cole

* William Regal announces update on the status of the vacant NXT Tag Team Titles

* Karrion Kross vs. Oney Lorcan

* LA Knight vs. Bronson Reed

* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin vs. Kushida in a non-title match

* NXT UK Champion WALTER vs. Drake Maverick in a non-title match

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.