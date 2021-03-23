WWE NXT referee Tom Castor underwent surgery to repair a torn bicep on Monday morning.

As noted before, Castor suffered an injury two weeks ago while training, the morning after he called the NXT TV match between Toni Storm and NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai. Castor posted a follow-up tweet on Monday and updated everyone on his status.

“Thank you everyone for all the love and support this last week,” he wrote. “Whether it was a phone call or a text message or tweet or a Instagram message, you’ll never know how much your words of encouragement uplifted me during this trying time. I am happy to report that , as of this morning, I had successful surgery on my bicep and my road to recovery starts tomorrow. I am not sure how long it will take to get back in the ring but I am more motivated than ever to rebuild myself and get back to what I love! Thank you all again for everything. [folded hands emoji]”

Castor is the same referee who suffered a brutal leg injury during a match between The Velveteen Dream and Tyler Breeze at the NXT live event in Omaha, Nebraska on April 25, 2019. Castor returned to the ring in late February 2020 after being out for several months following that injury.

Stay tuned for more on Castor’s status. You can see his full tweet below: