WWE NXT Superstar Jessi Kamea is currently out of action with an injury.

Kamea was set to team with Aliyah during tonight’s NXT show to challenge NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart. WWE has just announced that Kamea will be replaced in the title match by Mercedes Martinez.

As seen in the video below, WWE posted video of Robert Stone offering Martinez an envelope of money to return to The Robert Stone Brand for tonight’s match. Martinez took the money and said she expects the other half after the match.

Stone mentioned that Kamea suffered an injury while training. She has not commented on the injury as of this writing, but as of Sunday night she was still planning on wrestling tonight.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated listing, along with the video of Stone, Aliyah and Martinez:

* NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai and Zoey Stark vs. Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart defend against The Robert Stone Brand’s Aliyah and Mercedes Martinez (replacing the injured Jessi Kamea)

* William Regal reveals consequences for Kyle O’Reilly and Adam Cole

* William Regal announces update on the status of the vacant NXT Tag Team Titles

* Karrion Kross vs. Oney Lorcan

* LA Knight vs. Bronson Reed

* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin vs. Kushida in a non-title match

* NXT UK Champion WALTER vs. Drake Maverick in a non-title match