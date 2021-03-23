The WWE NXT Tag Team Titles have been vacated.

As noted, it was confirmed today that NXT Tag Team Champion Danny Burch suffered a separated shoulder during last week’s NXT main event, which saw Burch and Oney Lorcan retain over Karrion Kross and NXT Champion Finn Balor. In an update, NXT General Manager William Regal just announced that the titles have been vacated due to the injury to Burch.

Regal noted that he will address the state of the titles during tomorrow’s NXT episode on the USA Network.

“I can confirm this incredibly unfortunate news and make the difficult decision to vacate the #WWENXT Tag Team Titles. Furthermore, I will address the state of the titles further tomorrow night on @WWENXT,” Regal wrote.

Burch and Lorcan held the titles for 151 days, winning them from Breezango on the October 21 NXT episode. This was their first reign with the straps.

There’s no word on what WWE has planned for the titles, but it’s possible that somehow we will see new champions crowned at the two-night “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event during WrestleMania 37 Week.

Stay tuned for updates. Below is Regal’s full tweet: