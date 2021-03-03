It looks like there will be a WWE NXT Takeover special during WrestleMania 37 Week.

WWE is advertising a NXT Takeover event to take place on Thursday, April 8. This would be the Thursday before Night 1 of WrestleMania 37 takes place on Saturday, April 10.

As seen in the tweet below from HeelByNature, the Takeover listing for April 8 pops up when you try to cancel your WWE Network subscription. Takeover is featured alongside the Fastlane pay-per-view on March 21 and WrestleMania 37 on April 10 and April 11.

There’s no word yet on what might take place on Friday, April 9, but that could be when the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony happens.

WWE has not officially announced a Takeover for WrestleMania 37 Week as of this writing, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated.