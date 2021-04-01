The Gauntlet Eliminator is now official for the WWE NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event.

Tonight’s 11-Man Battle Royal main event featured Jake Atlas, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Leon Ruff, Austin Theory, Dexter Lumis, Tyler Rust, Kushida, Cameron Grimes, Pete Dunne, Bronson Reed, and LA Knight. It was scheduled to feature 12 Superstars but Roderick Strong removed himself from the match by leaving the venue after a disappointing loss to Grimes in the opener.

The Battle Royal was won by LA Knight, making him the last entrant in the Gauntlet Eliminator during Night One of Takeover. The Battle Royal order of elimination was used to determine the order of entrants in the Gauntlet at Takeover. The following order of entrants for Takeover has been confirmed:

1. Leon Ruff

2. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

3. Bronson Reed

4. Cameron Grimes

5. Dexter Lumis

6. LA Knight

The winner of that Gauntlet Eliminator during Night One will advance to Night Two to challenge NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano for his title.

WWE has also announced Kushida vs. Pete Dunne for Night One of Takeover. They have been feuding for a few weeks now and after a backstage confrontation on tonight’s go-home show, they were eliminated from the Battle Royal main event at the same time as they wouldn’t stop fighting with each other. NXT General Manager William Regal told the announcers that he made the match because he wanted to see a technical masterpiece at Takeover.

On a related note, it was announced that Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell vs. NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon will take place during Night Two.

Stay tuned for more on the “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event, which takes place on Wednesday, April 7 and Thursday, April 8. Night One will air on the USA Network while Night Two will air on Peacock and the WWE Network.

Below is the current Takeover card, along with a few related shots:

NIGHT ONE – WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7 ON THE USA NETWORK:

NXT Women’s Title Match

Raquel Gonzalez vs. Io Shirai (c)

Triple Threat for the Vacant NXT Tag Team Titles

MSK vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Legado del Fantasma

NXT UK Title Match

Tommaso Ciampa vs. WALTER (c)

Gauntlet Eliminator for a NXT North American Title Shot

Leon Ruff (first participant) vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott (second participant) vs. Bronson Reed (third participant) vs. Cameron Grimes (fourth participant) vs. Dexter Lumis (fifth participant) vs. LA Knight (final participant)

Winner challenges NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano on Night Two.

Pete Dunne vs. Kushida

NIGHT TWO – THURSDAY, APRIL 8 ON THE WWE NETWORK:

NXT Title Match

Karrion Kross vs. Finn Balor (c)

Ladder Match for Cruiserweight Title Unification

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin vs. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

The Way vs. Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Gauntlet Eliminator winner vs. Johnny Gargano (c)

Unsanctioned Match: No Rules, No Liability

Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly