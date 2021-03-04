Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of WWE NXT UK, which airs every Thursday at 3 PM EST on the WWE Network. Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about today’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Above and below is what’s on today’s agenda:

Before the show begins, several Superstars weigh in on their pick ahead of the highly-anticipated matchup between Kay Lee Ray and Meiko Satomura!

Andy Shepherd and Niguel McGuinness welcome fans to WWE NXT UK! We kick things off with renewed feud between Dragunov and Gradwell.

Ilja Dragunov vs. Sam Gradwell