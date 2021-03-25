Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of WWE NXT UK, which airs today at a special time of 4 PM EST on the WWE Network and Peacock. Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about today’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Above and below is what’s on today’s agenda:

Andy Shepherd and Niguel McGuinness welcome fans to WWE NXT UK! We kick things off with “Supernova Sessions” with Noam Dar. His guest this week is Trent Seven!

Dar revisits Seven’s match with Jordan Devlin last week, where he unsuccessfully challenged for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship. Seven admits that it’s been hard to put all this work in to lose another big opportunity. Dar interjects by saying if anyone deserves a Cruiserweight Title shot, it should have been him before Seven. Seven corrects Dar by saying that he is one of the founding fathers of NXT UK. Things start to heat up. Dar brings out Sha Samuels. Seven taunts Dar ahead of his Heritage Cup Qualifier Match set in two weeks. Dar makes Seven leave.

– Sid Scala informs Jinny that she and Piper Niven will be banned from ringside during Jack Starz and Joseph Conners match today.

– Before their colossal matchup at NXT UK: Prelude, we look at WALTER’s forceful reign. Last week, Rampage Brown came out and issued a challenge for the NXT UK Championship. Wrestling legends like Robbie Brookside, Fit Finlay, Dave Taylor and William Regal weigh in on who they think will win the match.

Jack Starz vs. Joseph Conners

Joseph Conners traps Jack Starz’s arm right after the bell rings. Starz twists out of the lockup. They restart. This time, Conners goes for a waistlock and turns it into an arm lock takedown. Starz reverses out. Starz slides over with a pin. Conners kicks out. Starz clocks Conners with several big uppercuts before going up and over towards the outside!

Back in the ring, Starz lands a high crossbody off the top for just a two count. Conners briefly creates some separation with a devastating double stomp in the corner. Conners switches the momentum with a nice backbreaker. Conners with the cover. Starz pops free at two. Conners continues with the onslaught with a heavy clothesline for another two count. Conners stalls just a split second giving Starz an opportunity to connect a suplex.

Starz drops Conners with an explosive slam for another near fall count! Conners turns it around with a textbook DDT. Conners warns Starz that his 15 minutes of fame are up after he plants a hangman’s neckbreak. Conners looks for the cover. 1-2-3. Conners picks up the singles win.

Winner: Joseph Conners

– Pretty Deadly is ready to defend their NXT UK Tag Team Championship. They’ll start their open challenge next week!

Backstage: Jack Starz apologizes to Piper Niven for losing his match. She tells him that it’s ok. She says they’ll get back in the ring and train more this week.

Josh Morrell & Danny Jones vs. Primate & T-Bone (w/Eddie Dennis)

T-Bone manhandles Josh Morrell by throwing him across the ring. T-Bone tags in Primate. Primate also throws Morrell around before making another quick tag out to T-Bone. Morrell gets thrown over towards Danny Jones who makes a tag in. Primate comes in for T-Bone. Primate plants a huge backdrop for just a two count. T-Bone is back in. T-Bone comes in and rains down blows. Is this enough to keep Jones out? No! Jones stays alive with a two count.

T-Bone and Primate join forces with a deadly slam before Primate comes in. Jones blocks a shot from Primate and makes a tag to Morrell. Morrell catches the wild man with a standing moonsault for two. Primate almost takes Morrell’s head off with a lariat for two. T-Bone makes his way back and drops Morrell on his knee with a hard backbraker. T-Bone throws Morrell out of the ring. Primate gets his hands on the fallen Morrell.

Back int the ring. Morrell escapes and makes a tag to Jones. Jones lands a step-up enziguri. T-Bone decks him then drives him into the canvas. Primate is tagged in. He dives off the top rope with a splash! Primate crashes on top of Jones and gains the pinfall victory.

Winners: Primate & T-Bone

At The UK Performance Center: Amir Jordan and Kenny Williams are preparing for a future match with Pretty Deadly.

Aleah James vs. Isla Dawn

Isla Dawn focuses on Aleah James’ arm at the beginning of the match. James takes down “The White Witch” with a nice armbar. Back on their feet, James lands a dropkick on the ribs of Dawn. Dawn turns it around by planting a knee to the midsection. Dawn with a cover. James kicks out. Dawn rains down a flurry of forearms before connecting another knee strike for a two count near fall.

Dawn stretches James out. James wiggles out and plants another dropkick off the ropes. Will that be enough to keep Dawn down? No! Dawn kicks out again. James heads to the top rope and drops down with a big crossbody. Another cover, another two count. Dawn charges towards James with two suplexes, followed by a bridged pin. James does not get her shoulders up in time. Dawn successfully wins this match.

Winner: Isla Dawn

– Just before her contract is up, Xia Brookside makes Nina Samuels clean up the UK Performance Center’s restroom.

During The Break: We see Isla Dawn in a processed state. The NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray runs into her.

Next week, Amir Jordan and Kenny Williams will be the first team to challenge Pretty Deadly for their NXT UK Tag Team Championship! Ray says something to Dawn that doesn’t sit well with her. Dawn turns around and stares her down. Ray leaves immediately.

And now, the main event!

No Disqualification Match: Ilja Dragunov vs. Sam Gradwell