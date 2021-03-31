WWE has picked up a total of 10 nominations in the 2021 Cynopsis Sports Media Awards.

WWE announced today that Jayar Donlan, the Executive Vice President of WWE Advanced Media Group, is a finalist for Digital Executive of the year.

Furthermore, the following nominations were announced:

* Best Podcast Series: The New Day’s Feel The Power podcast

* Over The Top (OTT) Content Service: WWE Network

* Social Good TV Special or Episode: WWE Community Relations on WWE’s The Bump

* Awareness for a Social Good Initiative: WWE and Make-A-Wish Takeover Campaign

* Production Innovation: WWE and The Famous Group for the WWE ThunderDome Virtual Fan Experience

* Overall Social Media Excellence: WWE

* Use of Social Media (National/League): WWE

* Overall Social Media Excellence for a Campaign: The Undertaker’s 30th Anniversary

* Tech Innovation During the COVID-19 Pandemic: WWE and The Famous Group for the WWE ThunderDome Virtual Fan Experience

The annual Cynopsis Sports Media Awards “raises a glass to celebrate the industry’s biggest players and best work. Finalists and winners are recognized across production, marketing, and technology teams, saluting their hard work and innovation from the one of the sports media’s most challenging years to date.”

The winners of the 2021 Cynopsis Sports Media Awards will be announced during a virtual awards ceremony on Wednesday, April 21 at 3pm ET. You can register for the virtual ceremony via cynopsis.com.

Stay tuned for more.