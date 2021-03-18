Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman may have been nixed from the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view.

WWE announced Strowman vs. McMahon for Fastlane during Monday’s go-home RAW but the match is no longer listed on the official WWE website.

As of this writing there is no mention of Strowman vs. McMahon on the WWE Fastlane preview page, their individual Superstar pages or anywhere else.

Monday’s Fastlane go-home edition of RAW featured a segment that ended with McMahon putting Strowman through the announce table with a top rope elbow drop. McMahon then covered Strowman in two buckets of green slime. The match was made after McMahon spent weeks taking shots at Strowman’s intelligence.

Strowman vs. McMahon was also rumored for WrestleMania 37 at one point. There is no word yet on if WWE has dropped the feud altogether or what has happened, but we will keep you updated.

The 2021 WWE Fastlane pay-per-view will air this Sunday, March 21 from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, and will be the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania 37. Below is the card that is confirmed by WWE:

WWE Universal Title Match

Daniel Bryan vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Jey Uso or WWE Hall of Famer Edge will be the Special Enforcer.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Apollo Crews vs. Big E (c)

Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre

Alexa Bliss vs. Randy Orton