A new report from Tubular Labs notes that WWE’s popularity among males 13-24 has been steadily rising in recent months, with the pro wrestling company gaining more unique viewers [8.3 million] in the U.S. on YouTube and Facebook than the likes of SportsCenter, Lyrical Lemonade, ESPN, and Gamology.

WWE ranked #3 in popularity among 13-24 males, behind only Movieclips and WorldStar Hip Hop.

The lists took into account the amount of new subscribers and unique views that WWE’s YouTube and WWE’s Facebook platforms received between the months of Feb-Dec 2020. The report added that only unique monthly viewers were tallied, as opposed to views from existing fans and subscribers.

When it comes to males 25-44, however, WWE is behind both ESPN and SportsCenter in unique viewers gained during the same timeframe.

As for unique viewers among females, WWE does not feature in the top-10 lists of either demos [13-24 and 25-44].

WWE has nearly 74 million YouTube subscribers and over 53 million followers on Facebook.

See below for the top-10 lists released by Tubular Labs:

Among U.S. males 25-44, SportsCenter (20.7M) and ESPN (18.2M) lead WWE (13.7M). pic.twitter.com/YJ4SkSRUiK — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) February 28, 2021