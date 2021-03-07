– Below is WWE’s latest Top 10 featuring WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks’ best aerial attacks. As noted, Banks is set to team with her WrestleMania opponent, Bianca Belair, against the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler at Fastlane on March. 21

– Drew McIntyre announced WWE is sending out a custom WWE Championship to Rangers FC for winning this year’s Scottish Premiership Championship.

“We share a story of ups and downs, working harder than anyone else to get back on the path to championship glory,” McIntyre wrote. “Congratulations to @RangersFC, winners of the Scottish Premiership. This custom @WWE Championship is YOURS!!

– WWE posted this week’s 25 best Instagram photos of the week. The collection included: King Corbin, Ruby Riott/Liv Morgan, and Billie Kay.