Top Australian wrestlers Matty Wahlberg and Steph De Lander have signed with WWE for the NXT brand, PWInsider reports.

Wahlberg made his debut in 2017. His departure was announced after the PWA’s “It Started Out With A Kiss” show on Friday.

Wahlberg was also a contestant on the Australian Survivor.

De Lander made her wrestling debut in 2017 and was trained by Madison Eagles. She has wrestled in PWA, Black Label Pro, IWA Mid-South, and SHIMMER.