WWE has announced a segment for tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX, and matches for tonight’s WWE 205 Live on the WWE Network.

SmackDown will feature Sami Zayn appearing on The KO Show with Kevin Owens.

Owens vs. Zayn has been rumored for WrestleMania 37. Sami has tried to get Owens back on his side in recent weeks, but Owens is annoyed by the constant conspiracy talk. Last week’s SmackDown saw Sami attack Owens with a Helluva Kick after Sami’s loss to King Baron Corbin, which Owens was on commentary for.

This is the only segment announced for the post-Fastlane edition of SmackDown as of this writing. WWE is still teasing a confrontation between WWE Hall of Famer Edge and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, along with more fallout from Fastlane.

WWE has announced a tag team match and a singles match for 205 Live. Ashante “Thee” Adonis will face August Grey, while The Bollywood Boyz will go up against Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s shows and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.