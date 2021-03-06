Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a video package to hype the WrestleMania 37 feud between WWE Hall of Famer Edge and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

– We’re live from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida as Corey Graves welcomes us to The ThunderDome.

– Graves sends us to the ring, where Michael Cole is waiting with a mic. He says as we just saw, WrestleMania 37 could be headlined by Edge vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Title, or not, if his guest has anything to say about it. Cole introduces Daniel Bryan and out he comes to a pop and a “yes!” chant from the virtual crowd.

Graves hypes Bryan vs. Jey Uso in a Steel Cage for tonight’s main event, with Bryan earning a shot against Reigns at WWE Fastlane if he wins. Bryan will have to acknowledge Reigns as the best wrestler on the planet and The Head of The Table if he loses. Cole asks Bryan about tonight’s main event and the stipulations. Cole mentions how a win for Bryan would throw a wrench in the originally planned Fastlane main event, which was Edge and Bryan vs. Uso and Reigns. Cole asks why Bryan has turned his focus to Reigns and the title, and why he passed on the tag team main event.

Bryan says Cole is making assumptions, the biggest being that anyone ever asked him if he wanted to be in the tag team match. Bryan says no one felt the need to run anything by him because they know he will show up and work his butt off no matter what. Bryan understands why Edge or Reigns didn’t bother asking him. Bryan says he’s making a change. He’s not going to be the old Daniel Bryan anymore. He knows they have this Edge vs. Reigns dream match for WrestleMania and he gets it. Everyone wants to see the Attitude Era vs. ThunderDome dream match, except for him, and he will do anything he can to make sure it doesn’t happen. Bryan excuses Cole and says he will take it from here. Bryan shows us a video package on the big screen.

The video shows how Bryan won the recent Eliminator Chamber match and came close to defeating Reigns in the title match that same night. We also see how Edge hit Reigns with a surprise Spear to end the pay-per-view, confirming that he was picking Reigns as his WrestleMania opponent. We come back to Bryan in the ring by himself now. Bryan says he’s lost a lot in his career, he’s gotten beat up a lot, so you’d think after winning his third Chamber match and fighting as valiantly as he could against Reigns, that it wouldn’t be a big deal but never in his life has he felt like such a failure like he did when he saw Edge point up at the WrestleMania sign that night.

Bryan says a lot of people don’t know this but they say Bryan doesn’t have a lot of ambition. He recalls how WWE did these personality tests a while back and the lady said he has the lowest ambition she had seen, and she wondered how he was so successful. The only answer he had was that he loves doing this and he doesn’t feel like he’s worked a day in the past 20+ years because he loves it so much. Bryan says for the last year he’s taken on being a dad more than a full-time wrestler, so he’s put other talents before himself. So when Edge pointed at the WrestleMania sign and Bryan felt like an absolute failure, it was because he failed himself. Bryan then realized he has a lot more ambition than that personality test could ever show. He knew then that he should be in the WrestleMania main event, not Edge or Roman, but him. He got upset at them being in the main event because he loves this.

Bryan says in the last three weeks he’s wrestled more matches than Edge and Bryan have combined in the last three months. He does this because he loves what he does. Bryan goes on and says he can be the absolute best. He keeps hyping up tonight’s match and earning the Universal Title shot until the music interrupts and out comes Reigns, Uso and Paul Heyman. Reigns stops on the ramp and raises the title in the air as the pyro goes off and the boos continue. We go to commercial as Reigns stares Bryan down from the ramp.