Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a video package looking at how Daniel Bryan defeated Jey Uso in a Steel Cage main event last week, to earn a Fastlane title match against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

– We’re live from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida as Michael Cole welcomes us to The Road to WrestleMania 37. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves.

– We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Edge to a big pop.

Edge stops on the ramp and gets big pyro as Greg Hamilton does the introduction. Cole hypes Edge vs. either Daniel Bryan or Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 37. Graves hypes the Fastlane main event between Bryan and Reigns. Edge says there will be a big contract signing tonight for Fastlane but there are some things he needs to address, like the people who have had his name falling out of their faces in recent weeks. He brings up how Reigns said a guy like Edge shouldn’t face a guy like Edge, who’s a family man. Whatever, says Edge. Edge goes on about how Reigns and Paul Heyman are great spin-doctors. Edge goes on and says he’s a carpenter of this table. He goes on about how Reigns got played when it comes to Bryan. Edge addresses Bryan now.

Edge recalls how Bryan said last week that he deserves to be in the WrestleMania main event more than Edge because he loves this and has wrestled more than Edge in recent months. Edge says it’s time to remind Bryan, Reigns and this entire fanbase just who he is. He says while Bryan was maybe wrestling once a week, he was here pulling double shots and more with Superstars and WWE Hall of Famers like The Undertaker, John Cena, Randy Orton, Batista, Eddie Guerrero, Mr. Perfect, The British Bulldog, Terry Funk, and all over a time frame of 4 decades. Edge says he is back here not because he has to be, because he loves this. He mentions how he now has to wait to find out his opponent after Fastlane.

The music interrupts and out comes Bryan to a huge “yes!” chant. Bryan says Edge talks about Reigns getting sucked in, it looks like Edge got sucked in by what Bryan said last week, which was not his intention. Bryan sets the record straight – he has an infinite amount of respect for all Edge has done in his career. Bryan sees how hard Edge works and how much he loves this, how hard he fought to get back, but let him be completely honest – when Bryan wanted to challenge Reigns for the title, it wasn’t about Edge. Bryan says he laid on the mat at Elimination Chamber and watched Edge point up at the WrestleMania sign, and yeah it demoralized him. Bryan mentions how this may be his last WrestleMania and he thought he could go into it on the backburner, but he decided to throw all he has at it and give it all he’s got to be in the main event, if it is his last one. A “yes!” chant starts again. Bryan says Edge has his spot in the WrestleMania main event so this isn’t about him. For Bryan, if he wants to main event WrestleMania he has to go to Fastlane, he has to take the title from Reigns, and that is why he went into business for himself.

Edge says Reigns has already defeated Reigns and no matter how it happens, a win is a win. Edge recalls how he dominated the Royal Rumble and says Bryan was in that match. Edge has the mutual respect for Bryan, he likes him, he just doesn’t like how he went about all this. Edge says Bryan is better than this, but not better than Edge. Edge drops the mic and walks off as his music starts back up, stopping to stare over at Bryan. Bryan looks on as Edge makes his exit, backing up the ramp while staring back at Bryan.

– Still to come, Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair will be on The KO Show. Also, Big E will be back after Apollo Crews injuring him three weeks ago.

The Street Profits, Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. Otis, Chad Gable, SmackDown Tag Team Champions Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler

We go back to the ring for tonight’s eight-man tag team match and out first are The Street Profits – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. They make it rain red Solo cups on the stage. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio are out next as the two teams dance around on the stage. Rey hops on his son’s back and they all head to the ring together.

Chad Gable, Otis, SmackDown Tag Team Champions Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler suddenly run down the ramp and attack the babyfaces from behind. The Profits and The Mysterios get beat up at ringside. The champs and Alpha Academy enter the ring to stand tall together, taunting the others trying to recover at ringside. We go to commercial.