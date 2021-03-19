Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what’s in store for tonight:

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks defends against WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Nia Jax

* WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. Jey Uso with the winner being named the Special Enforcer for the Fastlane match between Daniel Bryan and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

* Michael Cole will interview Fastlane opponents Apollo Crews and WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E

* Seth Rollins to appear live

* The final build for WWE Fastlane