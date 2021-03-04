WWE United States Champion Riddle is currently dealing with a social media hack.
Riddle took to Twitter this afternoon to let fans know he was hacked on Instagram, noting that Instagram Support wasn’t being very helpful.
“I’ve been hacked on @instagram and their support team isn’t really helping,” Riddle wrote.
Riddle’s Instagram account remains active as of this writing at @riddlebro. There is no visible sign of a hack.
You can see Riddle’s tweet below:
— matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) March 4, 2021