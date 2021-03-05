Tag team partners will collide during tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode.

It was just announced that tonight’s new 205 Live episode on the WWE Network will see Mansoor put his 40-0 record on the line against Curt Stallion.

This match comes after Mansoor and Stallion teamed up last Friday night to defeat Ever-Rise.

WWE has also announced a tag team match for tonight’s show with August Grey and Jake Atlas going up against Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari. The veteran 205 Live Superstars have been feuding with the up & coming Atlas and Grey for several weeks now.

Stay tuned for news from tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode. Below is WWE’s official preview, plus a backstage segment with Stallion and Mansoor:

They were tag team partners last week, but it looks like tonight, @CurtStallion wants to test his luck against @KSAMANNY and his unbeaten streak tonight! #205Live pic.twitter.com/gy0fZH9c5n — 205 Live (@WWE205Live) March 5, 2021