WWE’s latest survey is asking fans about how they feel about other wrestling promotions such as AEW.

In the survey, fans are being asked what aspects come to their minds when thinking about AEW Dynamite, what like and dislike about watching Dynamite, and how they keep up with content from the show.

The survey also goes into detail with questions about characters, promos, and if wrestlers have creative freedom and can speak their minds.

There are also questions about NJPW, Ring of Honor, and Impa”ct Wrestling. One question asked is, “What do you like, if anything, about watching AEW Dynamite?

