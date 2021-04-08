WWE legend John Cena might have unknowingly helped an eight-year-old boy save his sister’s life.

According to WNEP, Jaxson Dempsey used a technique he saw demonstrated by Cena on an episode of Nickelodeon’s The Substitute to help his sister from choking.

While speaking to Amanda Eustice, Dempsey recounted the incident from last week when his sister started choking from a chicken nugget.

“We were driving to my haircut, and I noticed she was starting to choke from a chicken nugget from McDonald’s,” he said. “I told my dad to pull over. Then I was starting to pat her back, and it got out.”

Jaxson said he learned how to perform CPR from watching Cena’s TV show.

“It’s called The Substitute on Nickelodeon, and in the very first episode, John Cena was on it, and in the last part, he showed how to save someone when they’re choking,” added Jaxson.

Matt Dempsey, the father of Jaxson, said he was thankful for his son’s quick thinking.

“If I was by myself and Jaxson wasn’t with me, and I stopped and gave her a chicken nugget, I couldn’t hear her because she was choking. She wasn’t coughing; she wasn’t panicking. She just had no air going through; she wasn’t breathing,” Dempsey said. ” Thank God Jaxson was there because, without him, I don’t know if Lelia would be here.”

Cena, a 16-time World Champion, has been lauded by mainstream media for his work with Make-A-Wish. He holds the record for the most wishes granted by a single individual, at over 650 wishes.