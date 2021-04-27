WWE RAW announcer Adnan Virk is currently trending worldwide on Twitter.

Virk has been trending tonight due to his performance at the RAW announce table, for his third week on the job.

Virk joined Byron Saxton and Corey Graves at the RAW announce table three weeks ago, beginning with the post-WrestleMania 37 edition of the show, replacing Tom Phillips. Graves, who replaced Samoa Joe, and Virk have joked for the past few weeks about some of his slip-ups and calls, but those continued this week without as many jokes.

The Twitter description for Virk’s trend currently reads like this: “Wrestling fans react to sportscaster Adnan Virk’s commentary during WWE Monday Night Raw.”

Below are just a few of the top Virk-related tweets as ranked by Twitter from tonight’s show:

The thing with Adnan Virk is he was thrown out there on #WWERaw without having many reps calling pro wrestling. No matter how much experience you have elsewhere, #WWE is a different animal. Can’t imagine what’s happening in the poor guy’s ear. — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) April 27, 2021

Turned on RAW and heard Adnan Virk say “we’re going to need a bigger boat” Turned off RAW. #WWERAW — Uchiha Maharaja ♕ (@KingNj90) April 27, 2021

Tomato’s and Water Buckets. Adnan Virk has made this show even worse than it was. This isn’t professional wrestling. This is a fucking embarrassment #WWERaw — JDfromNY (@JDfromNY206) April 27, 2021

While Braun runs around like a clown on the outside: WE’RE GONNA NEED A BIGGER BOAT – Adnan Virk #WWERaw — JDfromNY (@JDfromNY206) April 27, 2021

*Three weeks into the Adnan Virk trainwreck* Wrestling Twitter to Tom Phillips: pic.twitter.com/Zelp5j6Knb — Tom Pinney (@mrtompinney) April 27, 2021

Adnan Virk vs Pat McAfee on commentary #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/Hp9Wq3vRNm — Noah / Sam Darnold breakout SZN (@PrimeKorver26) April 27, 2021

Adnan Virk has got to get off commentary man. This dude is terribly bad.#WWERaw — IBeast (@x_Beast17_x) April 27, 2021

Adnan Virk – getting strong Arnie Pye vibes from him when he gets excited…. pic.twitter.com/xVJp2Cldmt — Nick Moran (@nickm81) April 27, 2021

The IWC to Adnan Virk pic.twitter.com/ECCzp8Axvf — dlo_matt_backup (@DloMatt) April 27, 2021

People who are better at commentary than Adnan Virk:

Tom Philips

Samoa Joe

Pat McAfee

Beth Phoenix

Michael Cole

Byron

Space Ghost#WWERAW — Kevin (@RIWrestlingFan) April 27, 2021

For the past 3 weeks Adnan Virk made his debut on the #WWERaw commentary team. Everyone deserve a chance to learn. But now I’m not giving him a chance, I’m sorry but this guy fucking SUCKS! He literally brings ZERO excitement, he does more harm than good to the show. — #TeamJD (@EKCone909) April 27, 2021